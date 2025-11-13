NICE Just Showed Why Its AI-First Strategy Is Winning

NICE Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) shares rose Thursday after the company reported its third-quarter results, beating street estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.18 per share, in line with analysts' estimates and up 10.4% from the same period last year.

Revenue totaled $731.99 million, slightly above Wall Street expectations of $728.99 million and reflecting a 6.1% year-over-year increase.

Cloud revenue rose 13% to $562.9 million, up from $500.1 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by strong momentum in the company's CX AI and Self-Service business, where annual recurring revenue surged 49% year over year (or 43% excluding the Cognigy acquisition).

Services revenue declined to $138.7 million from $149.9 million, while Product revenue fell to $30.4 million from $40.0 million a year earlier, reflecting the company's continued transition toward a cloud-first model.

The adjusted gross margin for the quarter was 69.9%, compared to 71.1% in the third quarter of 2024, while the adjusted operating margin stood at 31.5%, down slightly from 32.0% a year ago.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $254.19 million, compared with $242.41 million in the same quarter last year.

The company ended the quarter with $420.17 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

Outlook

The company updated its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to $12.18-$12.32 per share from a prior range of $12.33-$12.53, compared with analysts' expectations of $12.45.

The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to $2.93 billion-$2.95 billion, up from a previous range of $2.92 billion-$2.94 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

CEO Commentary

Scott Russell, CEO of NICE, stated, "We're pleased to report a strong third quarter, stemming from the continued execution of our AI-first strategy and our outstanding go-to-market performance."

"Our AI momentum continues to accelerate, with sustained organic performance amplified by the integration of Cognigy. Together with CXone, we're redefining what's possible in customer experience — bringing AI, contextual engagement data, and automation together in a unified real-time platform that drives meaningful business outcomes," he added.

Price Action: NICE shares were trading higher by 8.64% to $135.00 premarket at last check Thursday.

