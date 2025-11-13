Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) stock gained after it reported fiscal third-quarter results that topped earnings expectations and highlighted solid growth across core revenue streams.

Revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $1.08 billion (7.69 billion Chinese yuan), topping the analyst forecast of $1.07 billion.

Adjusted earnings per ADS came in at 25 cents, more than double the consensus estimate of 12 cents.

Bilibili, China’s youth-centric video giant, is often referred to as the country’s YouTube for its mix of long-form, user-generated content and interactive livestreams.

The Chinese video-sharing platform also saw continued momentum in user engagement. Average daily active users climbed 9% Y/Y to 117.3 million during the quarter.

The monthly active users reached 376 million, representing Y/Y gains of 8%.

Time spent per user also rose, with average daily usage reaching a record high of 112 minutes, up 6 minutes Y/Y. Monthly paying users grew 17% Y/Y to 35 million.

By segment, mobile gaming revenue declined 17% to $212.2 million, while value-added services climbed 7% to $424.6 million. Advertising revenue advanced 23% to $361.0 million. Revenue from IP derivatives and other businesses rose 3% to $81.8 million.

Profitability also improved. Gross margin expanded to 36.7%, up from 34.9% a year earlier. Adjusted net income reached $110.5 million (786.3 million yuan), compared to 235.9 million yuan in the prior year. Operating cash flow stood at $283.2 million for the quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, Bilibili held $3.30 billion in cash and equivalents.

CFO Sam Fan noted gross margin expanded to 36.7%, marking 13 consecutive quarters of improvement. The company’s enhanced operating leverage and disciplined cost control reinforced its profitability, enabling continued investment in innovation and growth opportunities.

Price Action: BILI stock is trading higher by 3.90% to $28.25 premarket at last check Thursday.

