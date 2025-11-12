US Antimony Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings: What To Know

United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: United States Antimony reported quarterly losses of 4 cents per share which missed the analyst estimate for earnings of 2 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $8.7 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $12.86 million by 32.33%.

US Antimony reported the following highlights for the first nine months of 2025:

Zeolite sales were $2.65 million for the first nine months of 2025, which is up $375,000, or 16%, over the same period last year.

Antimony sales were $23.57 million for the first nine months of 2025, which is up $16.5 million, or 235%, over last year.

Gross margin increased to 28% during the first nine months of 2025 from a 24% margin experienced during the same nine months of last year.

“The third quarter marked a continued improvement in our overall financial performance,” said Gary C. Evans, CEO of US Antimony.

“We successfully secured two major sales contracts over the last 60 days – a five-year, sole-source IDIQ contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency valued at up to $245 million in September 2025 and a five-year commercial supply agreement with a large U.S. industrial fabric manufacturer valued at approximately $107 million announced yesterday,” Evans added.

UAMY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, United States Antimony stock was down 5.39% at $7.20 in Wednesday's extended trading.

