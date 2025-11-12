Flutter Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:FLUT) shares climbed after the company released its mixed third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

FLUT stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Flutter Entertainment reported quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share which beat the Street estimate of 86 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.79 billion which missed the analyst estimate of $3.9 billion.

Read Next: Michael Burry Feels Big Pain on Nvidia, Palantir: ‘It Will Work Out’

Flutter reported the following Q3 highlights:

Sportsbook AMP growth accelerated to 5% (Q2: -4%).

Sportsbook revenue was -5% year-over-year due to the temporary impacts of sports results, and very high levels of uneconomic generosity from sportsbook competitors at NFL season start, leading to Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $51 million -12% year-over-year

In response, increased FanDuel investment during Q4 has been effective, with year-over-year handle growth +10% Q4 to date, and the NBA season off to a strong start

“Flutter delivered a solid third quarter, with continued momentum in both our US and International businesses. We are the clear number one operator in the U.S., and we will continue to build on that position to drive future profitability,” said CEO Peter Jackson.

Outlook: Flutter lowered its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to $16.69 billion versus the $17.05 billion estimate.

FLUT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Flutter Entertainment stock was down 2.1% at $229.50 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock