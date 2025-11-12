Cisco Beats Q1 Earnings, Driven By 'Widespread' Demand — Strong Outlook Sends Shares Higher

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q1 Highlights: Cisco posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $14.88 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating analyst estimates of 98 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 8% year-over-year as product revenue increased 10% and services revenue increased by 2%. Product revenue growth was fueled by a 15% increase in Networking and a 6% increase in Observability. Security product revenue was down 2% year-over-year and Collaboration product revenue fell 3%.

Cisco generated $3.2 billion in cash flow from operations during the quarter, down 12% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with $15.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“We had a solid start to fiscal 2026, and Cisco is on track to deliver our strongest year yet,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “The widespread demand for our technologies highlights the critical role of secure networking and the value of our portfolio as customers move quickly to unlock the potential of AI.”

Cisco’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share, payable on Jan. 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 2, 2026. The company also said it repurchased approximately 29 million shares of its common stock during the quarter for $2 billion. Cisco had $12.2 billion remaining on its share repurchase authorization at quarter’s end.

What’s Next: Cisco sees second-quarter revenue in the range of $15 billion to $15.2 billion versus estimates of $14.63 billion. The company anticipates adjusted earnings for the second quarter of $1.01 to $1.03 per share versus estimates of 99 cents per share.

Cisco also raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $60.2 billion to $61 billion, up from prior guidance of $59 billion to $60 billion. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.08 to $4.14 per share, up from a prior range of $4.00 to $4.06 per share. Analysts are looking for full-year revenue of $59.68 billion and full-year earnings of $4.04 per share, per Benzinga Pro.

Cisco’s management team will further discuss the company’s quarterly performance on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

CSCO Price Action: Cisco shares were up 4.21% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $77.05 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

