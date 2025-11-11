Hyliion Stock Stumbles On Mixed Q3 Earnings Results

Hyliion Holdings Corp (AMEX:HYLN) shares are moving lower in extended trading Tuesday after the company reported mixed financial results for the third quarter.

HYLN is encountering selling pressure. See the full story here.

What To Know: Hyliion reported third-quarter revenue of $759,000, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 million, per Benzinga Pro. The company reported a third-quarter loss of 8 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 9 cents per share.

Hyliion ended the quarter with $164.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company said it expects to have a total cash position of approximately $155 million at the end of the year.

Hyliion also guided for full-year 2025 revenue of $4 million, reflecting timing adjustments for some early-adopter unit deliveries that have moved into 2026.

“This quarter marks a major turning point for Hyliion. The KARNO Power Module is now meeting our initial customers’ performance requirements, enabling further system deployments in real-world applications,” said Thomas Healy, founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“We’ve showcased the product’s reliability, fuel flexibility, and ultra-low emissions, and have received positive regulatory determination from the EPA that will streamline the deployment pathway for our customers.”

Hyliion noted that it expects to commercialize its KARNO Power Module in 2026, allowing the company to begin recognizing product revenue.

Hyliion executives will discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

HYLN Price Action: Hyliion shares were down 8.41% in after-hours, trading at $2.00 at the time of publication on Tuesday. It’s worth noting that the stock was well off the lows of the session at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: courtesy of Hyliion.