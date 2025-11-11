RealReal Shares Rally To 52-Week Highs: What's Going On?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

What To Know: The RealReal reported an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate for loss of 6 cents per share. In addition, the company reported sales of $173.57 million, beating the consensus estimate of $170.51 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Gross merchandise value rose 20% year-over-year to $520 million, while consignment revenue increased 15% and direct revenue grew 47%. Adjusted EBITDA reached $9.3 million, or 5.4% of total revenue, up from $2.3 million, or 1.6% in the prior-year period.

CEO Rati Levesque said the company delivered another quarter of "accelerating growth and expanded margins," driven by its focus on unlocking supply, improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer service. Levesque added that RealReal is continuing to strengthen consignor relationships, improve customer experience and expand AI-driven initiatives to support long-term profitable growth.

Q4 Outlook: The company expects fourth-quarter sales between $188 million and $191 million, versus the consensus estimate of $179.61 million.

FY25 Outlook: The RealReal raised its full-year sales guidance from between $667 million and $674 million to a new range between $687 million and $690 million. Analysts are looking for full-year sales of $675.35 million.

REAL Price Action: At the time of writing, The RealReal shares are trading 30.37% higher at $14.62, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is making new 52-week highs on Tuesday.

