Nebius Reports Q3 Earnings, Announces $3 Billion AI Infrastructure Deal With Meta, Shares Climb

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) reported financial results for the third quarter before the market open on Thursday. Here's a look at the key highlights from the report.

Q3 Earnings: Nebius Group reported third-quarter revenue of $146.1 million, missing analyst estimates of $155.11 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The AI infrastructure company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 40 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 49 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 355% on a year-over-year basis as the company said it sold out of available capacity in the quarter, reflecting strong momentum. Nebius also announced a new agreement to deliver AI infrastructure to Meta valued at approximately $3 billion over five years.

“We are at the forefront of one of the most significant technological revolutions in history — and Nebius has quickly become a core enabler of the AI-driven economy,” said Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius.

“2025 has been a building year as we put in place the infrastructure and framework for future rapid growth. This year, we believe that we have successfully laid the foundations for an outstanding 2026 — a year that should firmly position us among the top AI cloud businesses globally. And at the same time, 2026 is still just the beginning.”

In connection with earnings, Nebius announced an at-the-market equity program for up to 25 million shares. The company ended the quarter with approximately $2.43 billion in cash in cash equivalents.

Nebius said it expects annualized run-rate revenue of $7 billion to $9 billion at year-end 2026. The company also noted that it’s currently in the process of securing additional sites that would bring its total contracted power to approximately 2.5GW by the end of 2026.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 3.61% at $113.92 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

