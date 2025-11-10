Rumble Stock Rises On Q3 Earnings: What You Need To Know

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) shares are rising Monday morning on the heels of the company’s third-quarter financial results. The company also announced new AI-related deals. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Rumble reported third-quarter revenue of $24.76 million, missing analyst estimates of $25.86 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a third-quarter loss of 6 cents per share, in line with analyst estimates.

Rumble said it had 47 million monthly active users in the third quarter, down from 51 million in the second quarter of 2025. The company attributed the decline to a slowdown of news and political commentary outside of a U.S. election cycle, combined with seasonality.

In connection with earnings, Rumble announced it signed an acquisition agreement with Northern Data, under which the company will submit a voluntary public exchange offer to all shareholders. Rumble said the acquisition will allow it to scale and expand its cloud business and accelerate its international expansion strategy.

Rumble also announced a commitment from Tether to purchase up to $150 million of GPU services over a two-year period following the closing of the deal with Northern Data. Tether further agreed on a $100 million advertising commitment with Rumble, representing $50 million per year over a two-year period.

“At Rumble, with the exchange offer for Northern Data, we will be in a position to expand our partnership with Tether, supply them as an anchor customer on our Freedom-First AI infrastructure and help them execute on their game-changing AI plans rooted in privacy, independence and resilience,” said Chris Pavlovski, chairman and CEO of Rumble.

Rumble executives will further discuss the company’s third-quarter results, as well as the deals with Northern Data and Tether, on a conference call at 5 p.m. ET.

RUM Price Action: Rumble shares were up 13.92% at $6.71 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

