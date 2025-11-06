Sunrun logo on smartphone
November 6, 2025

Sunrun Stock Drops After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares were down after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.  

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Sunrun reported quarterly earnings of six cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 15 cents by 59.73%.

Quarterly revenue came in at $724.55 million, which beat the Street estimate of $602.02 million and was up from revenue of $537.17 million from the same period last year.

Sunrun reported the following third quarter updates:

  • Customer Additions with storage grew 20% during the quarter compared to the prior-year period.
  • Storage Attachment Rate was 70% in the third quarter, up from 60% in the prior-year period.
  • Sunrun has installed more than 217,000 storage and solar systems, representing approximately 3.7 Gigawatt hours of Networked Storage Capacity.

“Our strategic focus on providing Americans a way to achieve energy independence is yielding strong results,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s CEO.

RUN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sunrun stock was down 7.93% at $18.80 in Thursday's extended trading. 

