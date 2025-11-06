Take-Two Stock Tumbles As Company Sets 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Launch For Late 2026

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the market close. Here’s a rundown of the report.

TTWO stock is struggling to find support. See what is happening here.

Q2 Highlights: Take-Two reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.96 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.72 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The video game company reported second-quarter earnings of 73 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 63 cents per share.

Despite the better-than-expected results, shares are moving lower in after-hours, potentially after the company said that the long-awaited release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” is still more than a year away. The company set a launch date for Nov. 19, 2026.

“Rockstar Games will now release Grand Theft Auto VI on Nov. 19, 2026, and we remain both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience,” said Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

“With the most robust pipeline in our Company’s history, we expect to achieve record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which will establish a new baseline for our business and set us on a path of enhanced profitability.”

Net bookings for the second quarter came in at $1.96 billion. The company raised its fiscal 2026 net bookings guidance from $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion. Take-Two also guided for fiscal 2026 revenue of $6.38 billion to $6.48 billion.

TTWO Price Action: Take-Two shares were down 6.81% in after-hours on Thursday, trading at $235.09 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock.com