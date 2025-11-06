NuScale Power logo on smartphone in front of a financial chart
November 6, 2025 5:39 PM 1 min read

NuScale Stock Slips After Q3 Earnings Miss: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR) shares slipped after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates. 

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: NuScale Power reported quarterly losses of $1.85 per share, which missed the Street estimate for losses of 15 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $8.24 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $11.06 million by 25%.

“NuScale is honored that our technology was selected for ENTRA1s historic agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority which marks the largest SMR deployment program in U.S. history,” said John Hopkins, NuScale CEO. 

SMR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NuScale stock was down 1.66% at $31.92 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Photo: Shutterstock

