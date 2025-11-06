Block logo on smartphone agains a finanial chart
November 6, 2025 5:03 PM 2 min read

Block Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates. 

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Block reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 67 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $6.11 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $6.312 billion.

Read Next: Michael Burry Is Super-Bearish On Palantir — With 5 Million Puts

Block reported the following Q3 highlights:

  • In the third quarter, Square GPV grew 12% year-over-year, with U.S. GPV growing 8.9% and International GPV growing 26%.
  • In the third quarter, Cash App's gross profit per monthly transacting active grew 25% year over year to $94.16.
  • Monthly transacting actives grew to 58 million, with primary banking actives growing 18% year over year to 8.3 million, up from 8 million in the second quarter.
  • Cash App hit 58 million monthly actives in September.

“We had another strong quarter delivering for our customers with high quality and high velocity. Square GPV growth accelerated to 12% and we gained profitable market share through product innovation and expanded distribution. Cash App gross profit growth accelerated to 24%, and in September, we hit 58 million Cash App monthly actives,” Block CEO Jack Dorsey wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Outlook: Block raised fiscal 2025 gross profit outlook to $10.243 billion, reflecting growth of over 15% year-over-year.

XYZ Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Block stock was down 10.08% at $63.80 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

XYZ Logo
XYZBlock Inc
$63.37-14.0%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved