Block Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates: Details

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

XYZ stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

The Details: Block reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 67 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $6.11 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $6.312 billion.

Read Next: Michael Burry Is Super-Bearish On Palantir — With 5 Million Puts

Block reported the following Q3 highlights:

In the third quarter, Square GPV grew 12% year-over-year, with U.S. GPV growing 8.9% and International GPV growing 26%.

In the third quarter, Cash App's gross profit per monthly transacting active grew 25% year over year to $94.16.

Monthly transacting actives grew to 58 million, with primary banking actives growing 18% year over year to 8.3 million, up from 8 million in the second quarter.

Cash App hit 58 million monthly actives in September.

“We had another strong quarter delivering for our customers with high quality and high velocity. Square GPV growth accelerated to 12% and we gained profitable market share through product innovation and expanded distribution. Cash App gross profit growth accelerated to 24%, and in September, we hit 58 million Cash App monthly actives,” Block CEO Jack Dorsey wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Outlook: Block raised fiscal 2025 gross profit outlook to $10.243 billion, reflecting growth of over 15% year-over-year.

XYZ Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Block stock was down 10.08% at $63.80 in Thursday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock