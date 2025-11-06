Block Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates: Details

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates.
Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: Block reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 67 cents.
Quarterly revenue came in at $6.11 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $6.312 billion.
Block reported the following Q3 highlights:
- In the third quarter, Square GPV grew 12% year-over-year, with U.S. GPV growing 8.9% and International GPV growing 26%.
- In the third quarter, Cash App's gross profit per monthly transacting active grew 25% year over year to $94.16.
- Monthly transacting actives grew to 58 million, with primary banking actives growing 18% year over year to 8.3 million, up from 8 million in the second quarter.
- Cash App hit 58 million monthly actives in September.
“We had another strong quarter delivering for our customers with high quality and high velocity. Square GPV growth accelerated to 12% and we gained profitable market share through product innovation and expanded distribution. Cash App gross profit growth accelerated to 24%, and in September, we hit 58 million Cash App monthly actives,” Block CEO Jack Dorsey wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Outlook: Block raised fiscal 2025 gross profit outlook to $10.243 billion, reflecting growth of over 15% year-over-year.
XYZ Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Block stock was down 10.08% at $63.80 in Thursday's extended trading.
