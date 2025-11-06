WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares rose after the company reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $172.1 million, down 10.8% year over year and below analyst estimates of $177.6 million. Adjusted EPS came in at (44) cents, missing the 12 cents estimate.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $58 million, which included a $53 million income tax charge, resulting in a net loss margin of 33.4%. Adjusted EBITDA was $43 million, or 24.9% of revenue, supported by disciplined cost management and marketing spend timing.

WW ended the quarter with 3.0 million subscribers, including 124,000 clinical members. Clinical subscription revenue rose 35% to $26 million, offsetting pressure in the Behavioral business.

Following its financial restructuring, WW reduced total debt by more than 70%, or roughly $1.1 billion, and increased cash to $170 million from $152 million in the prior quarter.

“WeightWatchers is entering a new era, uniquely positioned at the intersection of medical innovation and behavioral science, to lead this rapidly evolving weight health market,” said CEO Tara Comonte.

“GLP-1s are a breakthrough in obesity care, but real success, with or without medication, comes from combining science, healthy habits, accountability, and connection.”

“While our Behavioral business continues to be pressured, we’re pleased with our Clinical Revenue growth of 35% and robust Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 24.9%, reflecting our continued cost discipline while we also build for sustainable future growth,” said CFO Felicia DellaFortuna.

Outlook

WW raised its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to $695 million–$700 million, up from $685 million–$700 million, below analysts’ $737.7 million forecast.

The company also lifted the lower end of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million–$150 million from $140 million–$150 million.

WW said it continues to execute strategic initiatives, including its new Menopause program and leadership additions across technology, experience, and international operations to support long-term growth.

Price Action: WW shares were trading higher by 13.37% to $37.64 at last check Thursday.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock