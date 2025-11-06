What's Going On With US Foods Stock Today?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) dips on Thursday, despite beating third-quarter expectations and raising EPS guidance, as modest volume growth tempers sentiment.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 (+25.9% year over year), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. Quarterly sales of $10.191 billion (+4.8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $10.178 billion.

Also Read: EPAM Confident On Growth, Raises Annual Outlook

“We delivered a combination of top-line growth and 28 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion again this quarter, resulting in 11% Adjusted EBITDA growth,” said CFO Dirk Locascio.

Metrics

Gross profit in the quarter under review increased 5.2% to $1.8 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $505 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5%, an increase of 28 basis points compared to the prior year.

“We are deploying our strong cash flow to invest in the business, execute share repurchases, and pursue opportunistic tuck-in M&A, which will enable us to deliver on our commitment to generating long-term profitable growth and creating shareholder value,” Locascio added.

Total case volume rose 1.1% year over year. Growth was driven by a 3.9% increase in independent restaurant volume, a 3.9% gain in healthcare and a 2.4% lift in hospitality.

After quarter-end, the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Shetakis, an independent food distributor located in Las Vegas, Nevada. US Foods is seeking to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $56 million.

Outlook

US Foods lifted fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.91–$3.97 from $3.76–$3.88, above the $3.89 consensus.

It narrowed FY2025 sales outlook to $39.392 billion–$40.150 billion, versus the $39.564 billion consensus.

Price Action: USFD shares are trading lower by 2.61% to $72.21 at last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock