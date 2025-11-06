DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares were volatile Thursday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations but reduced its full-year outlook.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.09, beating the $1.06 estimate, while revenue rose 7% to $3.07 billion from $2.86 billion a year earlier, ahead of the $2.90 billion consensus.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 70 cents versus $1.06 last year. Operating EBITDA increased 6% to $840 million, with a 27.3% margin, down 30 basis points.

Cash from operations totaled $591 million, and transaction-adjusted free cash flow was $576 million, remaining flat year over year with a 126% conversion rate.

DuPont announced a $2 billion share repurchase program, which includes a $500 million accelerated buyback, and declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, consistent with its target payout ratio of 35–45%.

IndustrialsCo posted sales of $1.80 billion, up 5%, driven by high-single-digit growth in Healthcare & Water Technologies, while ElectronicsCo revenue rose 11% to $1.28 billion on continued AI and semiconductor demand.

Operating EBITDA margins were flat at 25.9% for IndustrialsCo and down 140 basis points to 31.6% for ElectronicsCo due to mix and currency effects.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, DuPont reported an adjusted EPS outlook of $1.66 below the $2.61 estimate, and trimmed its sales forecast to $6.84 billion from $6.865 billion, which is below the $6.865 billion consensus.

Fourth-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of 43 cents versus 46 cents expected and sales of $1.685 billion versus $1.709 billion projected.

“We exceeded our previously announced third quarter guidance, delivering another quarter of year-over-year growth in organic sales and operating EBITDA,” said CEO Lori Koch.

CFO Antonella Franzen added that strong execution and operational improvements supported the revised outlook.

DuPont completed the spin-off of its Electronics business into Qnity Electronics, Inc. on Nov. 1, 2025, and expects to close the $1.2 billion sale of its Aramids business to TJC LP in early 2026, pending approvals.

Price Action: DD shares were trading higher by 1.21% to $40.11 premarket at last check Thursday.

