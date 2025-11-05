Centrus Energy Stock Slides After Q3 Revenues Miss Estimates

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) shares fell after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, missing revenue estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Centrus Energy reported quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of eight cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $74.9 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $79.43 million.

Centrus reported the following for the third quarter:

Revenue from the LEU segment was $44.8 million and $34.8 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively, an increase of $10. million (or 29%).

Uranium revenue of $34.1 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

SWU revenue decreased by $24.1 million as a result of a 69% decrease in the average price of SWU sold.

Revenue from the Technical Solutions segment was $30.1 million and $22.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, respectively, an increase of $7.2 million (or 31%).

“Centrus continued to build on its strong year-to-date financial results in the third quarter while making significant progress in preparation for our enrichment build-out,” said Centrus CEO Amir Vexler.

“With LEU SWU prices near historic highs, there is clear, accelerating market demand for a new U.S.-owned enrichment supply to service the domestic and global markets. Centrus is proud to offer a publicly-traded, American source of enrichment that can meet both the commercial and national security needs,” Vexler added.

LEU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Centrus Energy stock was down 6.43% at $304.01 in Wednesday's extended trading.

