Why e.l.f. Beauty Shares Are In Free Fall Wednesday

E.l.f Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares are getting hammered in after-hours trading Wednesday after reporting second-quarter financial results and sharing an update on guidance.

Here are the highlights.

Q2 Results: e.l.f. Beauty reported second-quarter net sales of $343.9 million, up 14% year-over-year. The sales missed a Street consensus estimate of $366.43 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company said the sales growth came from both retailer and e-commerce channels and from the U.S. and international regions.

e.l.f. Beauty reported adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents, beating a Street consensus estimate of 57 cents per share.

The company ended the quarter with $194.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and had $831.6 million in long-term debt.

"Our Q2 results, which included 140 basis points of market share gains for our namesake e.l.f. brand and a record-breaking launch of rhode in Sephora North America, are a continuation of the consistent category-leading growth we've delivered over the past 27 quarters," e.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang Amin said.

What's Next: The company is guiding for fiscal year 2026 earnings per share to be in a range of $2.80 to $2.85. This is significantly lower than a Street consensus estimate of $3.58, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company also announced guidance of full fiscal year net sales in a range of $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion, which is below a Street consensus estimate of $1.669 billion.

Shares are likely trading down due to the net sales miss in the quarter and the weaker-than-expected guidance.

"We remain confident in our strategy to grow market share and capitalize on the significant whitespace ahead of us," Amin said.

ELF Price Action: Elf Beauty shares are down 18.53% to $117.83 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $49.40 to $150.99.

