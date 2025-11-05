DoorDash Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) stock plunged after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, missing EPS estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: DoorDash reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 68 cents by 19.24%.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.44 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.35 billion.

DoorDash reported the following metrics for Q3:

Total Orders increased 21% Y/Y to 776 million.

Marketplace GOV increased 25% Y/Y to $25 billion.

“In Q3 2025, we generated nearly $24 billion in combined sales for merchants and earnings for Dashers, and we expect to generate well over $100 billion in 2026. We believe we are still in our early stages and are energized by the opportunity to continue learning, building, and investing on behalf of consumers, merchants, Dashers and our shareholders,” DoorDash said in its press release.

DASH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DoorDash stock was down 13.71% at $205.05 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock