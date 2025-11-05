Arm Holdings logo on phone with colorful blurred background
November 5, 2025 4:32 PM 1 min read

Arm Stock Climbs After Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Arm Holdings Plc. (NASDAQ:ARM) stock was up after the company released its second-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Arm Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 33 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.13 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06 billion and was up from revenue of $844 million from the same period last year.

Arm reported the following highlights for the second quarter:

  • Royalty revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $620 million.
  • Licensing and other revenue grew 56% year-over-year to $515 million.
  • Annualized contract value (ACV) increased 28% year-over-year to $1.6 billion.

ARM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Arm Holdings stock was up 4.41% at $167.25 in Wednesday's extended trading. 

Photo: Shutterstock

