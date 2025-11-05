Sonos Stock Climbs After Beating Q4 Estimates, Guides For Strong First Quarter And New Phase Focused On Unified Sound Platform

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) stock climbed on Wednesday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. Here’s a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: The audio equipment maker reported quarterly adjusted losses of 6 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $287.90 million, up 13% year over year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $275.83 million.

Also Read: Audio Equipment Maker Sonos Slashes 12% Jobs – What’s Going On?

The company reported a GAAP gross margin of 43.7% for the quarter, up from 40.3% a year ago. The adjusted gross margin increased to 45.1% from 41.0% a year earlier.

Sonos CEO Tom Conrad emphasized that the company is now entering its next growth phase, with a clear strategy to integrate its hardware, software, and design into a unified platform for the home.

CFO Saori Casey noted that Sonos delivered solid fourth-quarter results, achieving 13% revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Sonos plans to sustain profitability while reinvesting its efficiency gains to drive durable, long-term revenue growth.

Q1 Outlook: Sonos expects first-quarter revenue of $510 million-$560 million compared to analyst consensus estimate of $523.21 million. It expects a quarterly gross margin of 44%-46%. It expects an adjusted gross margin of 45.1% to 47.1%.

SONO Price Action: Sonos shares are up 3.94% at $17.05 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock