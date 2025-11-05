Can Louisiana-Pacific Rebound After A Tough Quarter And Upcoming CEO Transition?

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) reported third-quarter 2025 results that missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue.

Adjusted earnings were 36 cents per share, missing the 42-cent consensus estimate, while revenue totaled $663 million, just below the $664.99 million forecast.

Consolidated net sales fell $59 million from a year earlier, driven by weaker oriented strand board (OSB) pricing.

Net income dropped $82 million to $9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $1.28 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA declined $71 million to $82 million.

Siding segment sales rose 5% to $443 million on higher pricing, though Adjusted EBITDA slipped 4% to $117 million. LP SmartSide ExpertFinish sales increased 31% year over year.

OSB segment revenue fell 29% to $179 million amid lower prices and volumes, resulting in a $27 million EBITDA loss versus a $33 million gain last year.

The LPSA segment, operating in South America, reported a 17% decline in sales to $39 million and EBITDA of $5 million, down from $9 million.

Operating cash flow was $89 million. LP invested $84 million in capital projects, paid $19 million in dividends, and ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in liquidity.

Outlook:

For the fourth quarter, LP expects siding sales of approximately $370 million, representing a 3% year-over-year increase, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 22%. Full-year siding revenue is forecast at $1.68 billion with a 26% margin.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be around $420 million for 2025, with capital expenditures near $315 million. OSB Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain around breakeven, assuming current pricing continues.

Recently, Louisiana-Pacific announced that CEO Brad Southern will retire on February 19, 2026, after serving in the role since 2017. Jason Ringblom, the company's president, will succeed him as CEO following a planned transition.

Price Action: LPX shares closed 0.86% lower at $85.33 on Tuesday.

