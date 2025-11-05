Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) are trading higher Wednesday after the media company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue.

What To Know: The results were driven by growth across digital subscriptions, advertising, and licensing revenues, with improvements in profitability adding further investor confidence.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 59 cents. NY Times beat analyst expectations of 53 cents and up from 45 cents a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter reached $700.82 million, surpassing the $690.46 million consensus estimate and marking a nearly 9.5% increase year-over-year.

The New York Times added ~460,000 net digital-only subscribers during the quarter, reaching 12.33 million total subscribers. Average revenue per user or ARPU for digital-only subscriptions rose 3.6% to $9.79, driven by the company’s pricing changes.

Digital subscription revenue increased 14% year over year. Digital advertising revenue rose 20.3%, supported by strong marketer demand and new advertising supply. Affiliate, licensing, and other revenues increased 7.9% due to higher licensing revenues.

Outlook: The New York Times Company expects strong Y/Y growth in the fourth-quarter of 2025. The company projects digital-only subscription revenue to rise between 13% and 16%, while total subscription revenue is expected to increase by 8% to 10%. Digital advertising revenue is forecast to grow in the mid-to-high teens range, and total advertising revenue is anticipated to expand in the high single- to low double-digit range. Affiliate, licensing, and other revenues are projected to grow at a mid-single-digit pace. Adjusted operating costs are expected to increase between 6% and 7%.

NYT Price Action: The New York Times shares were up 2.18% at $59.01 premarket at last check on Wednesday.

