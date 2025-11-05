Icahn Enterprises Reports Q3 Earnings, Shares Move Higher

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning on the heels of the company’s third-quarter financial results. Here’s what you need to know.

Q3 Highlights: Icahn Enterprises reported third-quarter revenue of $2.32 billion, missing analyst estimates of $2.40 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of 49 cents per share, easily topping estimates of 14 cents per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $383 million in the third quarter, versus $183 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Indicative net asset value increased $567 million during the period. The company’s board declared a quarterly distribution of 50 cents per depositary unit to be paid on or about Dec. 24 to unitholders of records as of Nov. 17.

Icahn Enterprises is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries currently engaged in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion and pharma.

IEP Price Action: Icahn Enterprises shares were up 7.40% at $8.71 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

