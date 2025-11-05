Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) shares fell Wednesday after the company posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Details

The company reported revenue of $8.50 billion, up 11% year over year (Y/Y), missing analyst estimates of $8.61 billion.

The Ticketmaster parent company reported earnings of 73 cents per share, missing the street view of $1.45.

Operating income was $793 million (+24% Y/Y) and $1.03 billion on an adjusted basis (+14% Y/Y) in the quarter.

Live Nation said the third quarter marked its record stadium show count (+60% Y/Y).

As of September 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.8 billion.

Key Metrics

Live Nation noted it sold 150 million tickets for Live Nation concerts in fiscal 2025 through October, up 4% Y/Y.

Ticketmaster added 26.5 million net new client tickets in 2025 through October, surpassing its fiscal 2024 total ahead of schedule.

Ticketing AOI gained significant momentum, rising 21% on the back of a 12% increase in fee-bearing gross transaction value (GTV).

Meanwhile, sponsorship AOI upped 14% Y/Y, supported by several new strategic partnerships.

Event-related deferred revenue increased 37% Y/Y to $3.5 billion, and Ticketmaster deferred revenue rose 30% Y/Y to $231 million, reflecting robust consumer demand for upcoming 2025 and 2026 events.

2026 Growth Indicators

Live Nation's 2026 large venue pipeline is up double-digits, with nearly 75% of shows committed or offered.

Ticket sales have reached 26 million for 2026, showing double-digit growth across stadiums, arenas, and festivals, while large venues are also up double-digits.

Sponsorship commitments for 2026 are up double-digits, with roughly 65% already booked.

Price Action: LYV shares were trading lower by 5.53% to $142.42 premarket at last check Wednesday.

