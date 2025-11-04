Smartphone with stock chart Arista logo in background
November 4, 2025 5:53 PM 1 min read

Arista Networks Reports Q3 Results: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) stock was down after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Arista Networks reported quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 71 cents.

Quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion beat the Street estimate of $2.25 billion.

“Our centers of data strategy is resonating well across customers and analysts because it delivers a superior client to campus to cloud/data and AI centers experience,” said Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks.

Outlook: For the fourth quarter, Arista Networks expects:

  • Revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 62% to 63%
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 47% to 48%

ANET Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Arista Networks stock was down 10.84% at $136.90 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

