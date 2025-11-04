Toast Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings: What To Know

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares were up released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.
Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: Toast reported quarterly earnings of 16 cents, which beat the Street estimate of 15 cents.
Quarterly revenue came in at $1.63 billion, which beat the $1.58 billion analyst estimate.
Toast reported the following third-quarter highlights:
- Annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) grew 30%, crossing $2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025
- Added approximately 7,500 net new locations in the third quarter of 2025
- Net income was $105 million and adjusted EBITDA was $176 million in the third quarter
“Toast delivered another strong quarter — ARR grew 30% to over $2.0 billion, Adjusted EBITDA was $176 million, and we added approximately 7,500 net locations and now power 156,000 locations globally,” said Toast CEO Aman Narang.
TOST Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Toast stock was up 7.53% at $38.35 in Tuesday's extended trading.
