Digital Turbine Shares Soar After Q2 Results: Here's Why

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported second-quarter financials after market close on Tuesday.

• APPS shares are powering higher on strong volume. Stay ahead of the curve here.

Here are the key highlights.

Q2 Results: Digital Turbine reported second-quarter revenue of $140.4 million, up 18% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $127.62 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Total On Device Solutions revenue was $96.5 million in the quarter, with Total App Growth Platform revenue totaling $44.7 million in the quarter.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents pre share, beating a Street consensus estimate of five cents per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.2 million for the company in the second quarter, up 78% year-over-year.

"Our September quarter showcased accelerating business momentum," Digital Turbine CEO Bill Stone said. "We were pleased to see that the combination of strong demand for our platform and strong operation execution enabled us to deliver top- and bottom-line results that exceeded expectations."

Read Also: Digital Turbine Stock Sinks On Q1 Earnings Despite Strong Revenue Trends

What's Next: Digital Turbine raised its full-year fiscal revenue estimate to a range of $540 million to $550 million. The new range is up from a previous guidance range of $530 million to $535 million and ahead of a Street estimate of $533 million.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $100 million to $105 million for the full fiscal year.

"We have high conviction that we have the right strategy to go after the half-trillion dollar market opportunity in front of us," Stone said.

APPS Price Action: Digital Turbine stock is up 20.8% to $7.15 in after-hours trading Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $1.18 to $7.77.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock