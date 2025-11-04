MARA Reports Mixed Q3 Results: EPS Miss, Revenues Beat

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: MARA reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 44 cents by 38.22%.

Quarterly revenue of $252.41 million beat the Street estimate of $250.67 million.

MARA reported the following third-quarter highlights:

Revenues increased 92% to $252 million year-over-year

Net income increased to $123 million from ($125) million in the third quarter of 2024

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings increased 98% year-over-year to 52,850 from 26,747 at the end of the third quarter of 2024

“We believe electrons are the new oil, and energy is becoming the defining resource of the digital economy. Just as oil fueled the industrial age, electricity now powers the digital one, and those who control abundant, low-cost energy hold the key to generating both value and intelligence. From Bitcoin mining to artificial intelligence (AI), every digital system requires energy to create economic output,” Fred Thiel, CEO of MARA, said in a letter to shareholders.

MARA Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA stock was down 0.96% at $16.46 in Tuesday's extended trading.

