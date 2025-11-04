What's Going On With Archer-Daniels-Midland Today?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares edged higher on Tuesday after a third-quarter earnings beat, mixed segment results, and a lowered 2025 profit outlook.

The premier agricultural origination and processing company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 92 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 85 cents.

Quarterly sales totaled $20.372 billion, missing the Street view of $20.650 billion.

“We advanced our portfolio optimization initiatives, accomplished cost savings through targeted streamlining, efficiently ran our plants, and generated robust cash flow,” said Juan Luciano, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Total segment operating profit was $845 million, down 19% year over year. This figure excludes specified items totaling $220 million.

AS&O segment operating profit was $379 million during the third quarter, down 21% compared to the prior year quarter.

The Carbohydrate Solutions segment’s operating profit was $336 million, down 26%.

Nutrition segment operating profit was $130 million, a 24% increase from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $954 million in the quarter under review.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $1.235 billion.

Outlook

Archer-Daniels-Midland lowered its 2025 adjusted EPS outlook from $4.00 to a range of $3.25 to $3.50. The reduced guidance sits well below the $3.84 analyst consensus.

“Looking forward, we expect biofuel policy clarity and trade policy evolution to provide demand signals for our industry,” Luciano said.

Price Action: ADM shares are trading 1% higher at $60.69 at last check on Tuesday.

