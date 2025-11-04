Zoetis Stock Outlook Clouded By Rising Competitive Pressures

Animal health firm Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.70.

The company beat the consensus of $1.62.

Adjusted net income was $754 million. That’s an increase of 5% on a reported basis, and a rise of 9% on an organic operational basis.

The company reported:

Sales of $2.4 billion, up 1% year over year, slightly below the consensus of $2.41 billion.

Growth in the company’s parasiticides, diagnostics, and key dermatology portfolios was offset by a decline in its monoclonal antibody (mAb) products for osteoarthritis (OA) pain, Librela for dogs, and Solensia for cats.

Sales of livestock products declined 9% on a reported basis in the quarter, primarily due to the divestiture of the medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio and related assets.

Zoetis updated its full-year 2025 guidance based on the broader macro trends and operational environment in the back half of the year.

The company lowered its fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $9.45 billion-$9.60 billion to $9.4 billion-$9.475 billion, versus the consensus of $9.52 billion.

The updated guidance reflects organic operational growth of 5.5% to 6.5% down from 6.5%-8.0% expected earlier.

Zoetis reaffirms 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.30-$6.40 per share versus the consensus of $6.35.

William Blair wrote, “…companion animal organic growth of 2% is below expectations and one of the lowest prints seen in years.”

Analyst Brandon Vazquez said, “The reality is, regardless of what growth deceleration is attributed to, this level of growth will raise fears over competition and its impact on growth.”

With Street estimates pegging companion animal growth at around 7% in 2026, investors will question how the business plans to jump from low- to high-single-digit growth amid rising competition.

William Blair maintains an Outperform rating, given a compelling valuation for a name with long-term growth potential.

Price Action: ZTS stock is trading lower by 13.14% to $125.39 at last check on Tuesday.

