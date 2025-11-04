Henry Schein Inc. (NYSE:HSIC) reported on Tuesday that its third-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.38, up 13.1% year over year, beating the consensus of $1.28.

Sales totaled $3.34 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Net sales increased 5.2% compared to the third quarter of 2024, reflecting 3.3% internal sales growth, 0.7% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 1.2% increase due to foreign currency exchange.

Segment Performance

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales reached $2.84 billion, up 4.8%.

Global Specialty Products sales were $369 million, up 5.9%, reflecting strong overall growth in dental implant and endodontics sales.

Global Technology sales for the quarter increased 9.7% to $173 million, and by 9.0% in constant currencies, reflecting accelerated adoption of cloud-based software and sales growth from recently launched revenue cycle management solutions.

“Based on our first phase of work, we believe we have the opportunity to deliver over $200 million of improvements to operating income over the next few years,” said Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO of Henry Schein.

During the third quarter of 2025, the company repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $68.62 per share, totaling $229 million.

At the end of the third quarter, Henry Schein had $980 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases.

Strategic Partnership Agreement

The company on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Strategic Partnership Agreement giving KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) the right to increase its ownership in Henry Schein stock up to 19.9% through purchases in the open market.

Guidance

Henry Schein raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $4.80 to $4.94 per share to $4.88 to $4.96 per share, compared to the consensus of $4.82.

The company increased its sales guidance from $12.425 billion to $13.180 billion, compared to the consensus of $12.996 billion to $13.053 billion.

The increased guidance includes sales growth of approximately 3% to 4% over 2024, compared to the previously projected 2% to 4% total sales growth.

2025 Adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to increase mid-single digits compared with 2024, and remains unchanged.

HSIC Price Action: Henry Schein shares were up 9.48% at $70.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

