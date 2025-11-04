Molson Coors' Foam Fizzles In Q3 Amid Falling Volumes

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP) shares traded steady in Tuesday’s premarket after the brewer posted mixed third-quarter results and trimmed its full-year outlook.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.67, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.71.

Quarterly sales of $2.973 billion missed the Street view of $3.029 billion.

Net sales declined 2.3%, reflecting lower financial volume, partly offset by favorable pricing, improved sales mix, and currency tailwinds. On a constant-currency basis, net sales decreased 3.3%.

Metrics

Price and sales mix favorably impacted net sales by 2.7%, primarily due to a favorable sales mix and increased net pricing.

Net sales per hectoliter increased 4.0% on a reported basis and 2.9% on a constant currency basis.

In the quarter under review, financial volume fell 6.0%, mainly reflecting lower shipments across the Americas and EMEA & APAC regions.

Brand volume declined 4.5%, with a 4.4% drop in the Americas segment. The EMEA & APAC segment also recorded a 5.0% decrease in brand volume.

Gross profit totaled $1.173 billion, compared with $1.202 billion a year ago.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $950.2 million. Inventories, net, totaled $820.6 million at quarter-end.

Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $3.884 billion, lower than $6.113 billion.

Underlying (Non-GAAP) EBITDA in the quarter under review was $665.4 million, lower than $692.3 million.

“We recognize the challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and we are moving with a sense of urgency and a clear purpose to address them,” said Rahul Goyal, president and CEO.

Since taking over on October 1, Goyal said the company had made decisive changes to its leadership team and Americas structure to build a leaner, more agile organization aimed at improving reinvestment and shareholder returns.

He added that while results would take time, he was confident the company had the right brands and plans to succeed and would share more details on its strategy in the coming months.”

“Our underlying quarterly financial results were largely as expected with lower financial volumes driven by a challenging industry and increased competition as well as cycling the prior year contract brewing volumes along with continued pressure on our commodity pricing, partly offset by lower incentive compensation costs,” said Tracey Joubert, chief financial officer.

Outlook

Molson Coors narrowed its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.36 from the prior $5.36–$5.54 range, below the $5.41 analyst estimate.

The company also trimmed its 2025 sales outlook to $11.162 billion from $11.162–$11.278 billion, compared with the $11.244 billion estimate.

Price Action: TAP shares are trading lower by 0.79% to $42.90 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

