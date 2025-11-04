Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations in revenue, while earnings were in line with market estimates.

The company posted comparable diluted earnings of $1.02 per share, in line with analysts’ expectations and up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter were $3.38 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion and up from $3.08 billion in the same period last year.

Also Read: This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Ball reported comparable operating income of $434 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $413 million in the same period last year. Ball ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $579 million.

During the quarter, the company returned $1.27 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the first nine months of 2025, and stated that it remains on track to return at least $1.5 billion by year-end.

Segment Performance

Net sales for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment rose to $1.64 billion, with operating earnings increasing to $210 million.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment posted net sales of $1.06 billion, while operating earnings climbed to $147 million.

In South America, net sales increased to $508 million, with operating earnings rising to $80 million.

Ball Corp. divested a majority portion of its ownership in Ball United Arab Can Manufacturing Company during the third quarter of 2025, selling 41% of its 51% stake for $74 million in cash and retaining a 10% interest.

Outlook

Ball reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.55–$3.65, compared with the $3.58 Street consensus.

Ball expects only modest impact from recently announced tariffs and is working with customers to manage aluminum price volatility, supported by its focus on local sourcing and manufacturing.

CEO Commentary

Daniel W. Fisher, chairman and chief executive officer, stated, “Our solid financial position, streamlined operating model, and disciplined growth strategy drove higher volumes and operating earnings. These actions, combined with rigorous cost management, provide resilience in the near term and reinforce our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Price Action: BALL shares were trading higher by 0.34% to $47.27 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock