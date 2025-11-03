Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.

Details

The company reported net income of $504 million, or $2.43 per share, compared to $401 million, or $1.82 per share, in the same period last year. Total revenue rose to $4.67 billion from $4.47 billion in the year-ago quarter.

As of September 30, 2025, book value per share rose to $88.39 from $79.49 at year-end. Book value excluding AOCI increased to $94.00 from $88.18 as of December 31, 2024.

On September 30, 2025, the parent company had $3.6 billion of cash and investments and $1.8 billion of debt.

Loews repurchased 0.6 million shares for $56 million in the quarter.

CNA Financial Results

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) contributed $371 million in net income attributable to Loews, compared to $259 million a year ago.

Core income grew 40% year over year to $409 million, led by a decline in catastrophe losses, higher underlying underwriting results, and increased net investment income.

Net investment income for CNA increased due to a larger invested asset base and higher reinvestment rates.

Net written premiums grew 3%, while earned premiums increased 8% year over year.

CNA’s Property and Casualty underwriting income improved by 4.4 points as catastrophe losses fell to $41 million from $143 million in the quarter.

The underlying combined ratio improved to 91.3% from 91.6% a year ago quarter.

Boardwalk Results

Net income increased to $94 million from $77 million a year ago quarter. Also, EBITDA rose 7% to $267 million.

Higher re-contracting rates, growth projects, and increased revenues from storage, parking, and lending drove results.

On October 30, 2025, Boardwalk signed a precedent agreement for its Texas Gateway Project, adding 1.5 Bcf/d of capacity to link Katy and Carthage, Texas, to rising demand near Gillis, Louisiana.

This increases Boardwalk’s total announced growth projects to 4.2 Bcf/d, with an estimated combined cost of around $3.0 billion.

Loews Hotels

The company reported a net loss of $3 million, compared to a loss of $8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% to $69 million in the quarter.

Gains were driven by the opening of three new Universal Orlando Resort hotels, higher average daily rates and occupancy at existing properties, and stronger performance at Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.

Price Action: L shares were trading higher by 1.04% to $100.60 premarket at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by EQRoy via Shutterstock