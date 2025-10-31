Gilead's HIV Drugs Power Earnings Beat, Company Eyes Multiple Launches By 2026

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the consensus of $2.13.

The U.S. drug maker reported revenues of $7.77 billion, beating the consensus of $7.45 billion.

Product sales decreased 2% to $7.3 billion, primarily driven by lower Veklury (remdesivir) and Cell Therapy sales, partially offset by higher HIV and Livdelzi (seladelpar) sales.

"With multiple potential product launches in 2026, the strongest clinical pipeline in Gilead's history, and no major loss of exclusivity expected until 2036, we are well-positioned to drive positive impact for patients and continued growth of our business," said Daniel O'Day, Gilead's Chairman and CEO.

HIV product sales increased 4% to $5.3 billion. Liver Disease portfolio sales increased 12% to $819 million.

Biktarvy sales were up 6% to $3.7 billion. Descovy revenues jumped 20% to $701 million.

Guidance

Gilead raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $7.95 to $8.25 per share to $8.05 to $8.25, compared to the consensus of $8.03.

Gilead raised its sales guidance from $28.3 billion to $28.7 billion to $28.4 billion to $28.7 billion, exceeding the consensus of $28.84 billion.

Analyst Take

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for Gilead and maintained a $133 price forecast.

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer says, "We think upcoming readouts from the daily oral HIV treatment program (BIC/LEN) by YE25 and the anito-cel data in 4L+ r/r multiple myeloma could be key near-term catalysts for the stock."

Needham says HIV continues its standout performance. The cell therapy

franchise continued to underperform due to competitive headwinds, but Gilead remains dedicated to cell therapy.

No notable macro elements such as drug pricing deals, as was seen with some large pharmas, and Gilead maintains an open dialogue "across the administration."

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its rating for Gilead with an Overweight and maintains a price forecast of $135.

RBC Capital maintains a Sector Perform rating for Gilead and raises its price forecast from $100 to $105.

GILD Price Action: Gilead Sciences shares were up 0.29% at $118.78 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Michael Moloney via Shutterstock