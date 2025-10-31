Dominion Energy Reports Significant Earnings Beat, But Discloses $112 Million CVOW Project Cost Charge

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) delivered a robust performance in the third quarter of 2025, with both adjusted earnings and revenue comfortably surpassing consensus expectations, underscoring the company’s operational resilience and strategic execution.

The company announced operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $1.06 per share, beating the consensus estimate of 95 cents and up from 98 cents per share in the same quarter of 2024.

Total operating revenue reached $4.527 billion, beating the analyst estimate of $4.250 billion and marking a significant 14.99% year-over-year increase from $3.941 billion in the prior year.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $1.16 per share, compared with $1.09 per share for the third quarter of 2024.

Operational results by segment showed improvement, with Dominion Energy Virginia contributing $679 million in operating earnings. Key factors included a $135 million favorable impact from rider equity return, partially offset by a $40 million decrease due to weather, and an immaterial one-cent-per-share headwind from share dilution.

Dominion Energy South Carolina operating earnings grew to $168 million, aided by $40 million from base and RSA rate case impacts.

The Contracted Energy segment saw a notable increase, reporting $165 million in operating earnings driven by a $41 million increase from renewable energy investment tax credits and a $29 million increase from renewable energy production tax credits.

A significant disclosed one-time financial impact for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, included a $112 million charge for regulated asset retirements and other charges, primarily related to Virginia Power's share of costs not expected to be recovered from customers on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) Commercial project.

Outlook

The company narrowed its full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance range from the prior range of $3.28-$3.52 to $3.33 to $3.48 per share, which frames the current consensus estimate of $3.40.

The original midpoint of $3.40 per share was preserved, and management now expects results to be at or above this midpoint, assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year.

Dominion Energy reaffirmed its long-term operating earnings per share growth guidance of 5% to 7% through 2029 off a $3.30 per share base (2025 operating earnings per share midpoint excluding RNG 45Z income) and maintained its existing credit and dividend guidance.

D Price Action: Dominion Energy shares are trading 0.61% higher at $59.91 at publication on Friday.

