Cloudflare Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares were up after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

NET stock is up. See the real-time price action here.

Here's what to know.

The Details: Cloudflare reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 23 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $562.02 million, which beat the analyst estimate of $544.82 million.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Tesla Fleet Dream — AWS On Wheels

The company delivered RPO year-over-year growth of 43% and current RPO year-over-year growth of 30%.

“Our excellent third quarter results clearly demonstrate our increasing momentum, with revenue growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter to 31 percent year-over-year. Great companies innovate and execute, and we continue to deliver on both,” said Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare.

Outlook: Cloudflare expects fourth-quarter total revenue in a range of $588.5 million to $589.5 million.

NET Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Cloudflare stock was up 7.87% at $240 in Thursday's extended trading.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock