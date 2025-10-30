Rocket Stock Launches Higher After Q3 Earnings: What To Know

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares climbed Thursday after the company released its third-quarter earnings report, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

RKT stock is up. See the real-time price action here.

Here's what to know.

The Details: Rocket Companies reported quarterly earnings of seven cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of five cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.78 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Tesla Fleet Dream — AWS On Wheels

Rocket reported the following figures for the third quarter:

Generated $35.8 billion in net mortgage rate lock volume, a 20% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

Generated $32.4 billion in closed mortgage loan origination volume, a 14% increase compared to the same period of the prior year.

Gain on sale margin was 2.8%, an increase of 2 bps compared to the same period of the prior year.

Total liquidity was $9.3 billion, as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance, which includes acquired and subserviced loans, was $613 billion or 2.9 million loans serviced as of Sept. 30, 2025. The portfolio generates approximately $1.7 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.

“I am very proud of the Rocket team for surpassing the high end of our adjusted revenue guidance range, accelerating Redfin momentum and closing the Mr. Cooper transaction — the largest independent mortgage company deal in history,” said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies.

“We are building a vertically integrated homeownership platform for the AI era,” Krishna added.

RKT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rocket Companies stock was up 7.15% at $17.08 in Thursday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock