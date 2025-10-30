Amazon Q3 Highlights: Double Beat, AWS Growth Hits Fastest Pace Since 2022

Ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported third-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $180.2 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The sales total beat the Street consensus estimate of $177.8 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Sales were broken down as follows:

North America: $106.3 billion, +11% year-over-year

International: $40.9 billion, +14% year-over-year

AWS: $33.0 billion, +20% year-over-year

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.95, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.57.

Operating income for the company was $17.4 billion, which was broken down by segment:

North America: $4.8 billion

International: $1.2 billion

AWS: 11.4 billion

The operating income was flat from last year's third quarter total of $17.4 billion. The company said the quarterly operating income included two special charges of $2.5 billion and $1.8 billion, related to a legal settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and severance costs for planned role eliminations, respectively. Amazon said that without these charges, the operating income total would have been $21.7 billion.

"We continue to see strong momentum and growth across Amazon as AI drives meaningful improvements in every corner of our business," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said. "AWS is growing at a pace we haven't seen since 2022, re-accelerating to 20.2% YoY."

The company highlighted several platforms seeing progress with AI in the quarter. The company also signed new AWS agreements with several notable companies in the quarter, showing momentum in cloud services demand.

For the company's Prime Video streaming segment, the company highlighted over 70 million viewers globally for the third season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." The company also highlighted strong viewership for its fourth season of "Thursday Night Football," with the average of 15.3 million viewers up 16% year-over-year from last season's average.

Prime Video also debuted its NBA on Prime coverage in over 200 countries for the 2025-2026 NBA season, with an average audience of 1.25 million viewers in the U.S. for the season-opening doubleheader.

What's Next: Amazon is guiding for fourth-quarter net sales to be in a range of $206.0 billion to $213.0 billion, up 10% to 13% year-over-year, respectively.

The company expects fourth-quarter operating income to be in a range of $21.0 billion to $26.0 billion, compared to $21.2 billion in last year's fourth quarter.

"We continue to see strong demand in AI and core infrastructure, and we've been focused on accelerating capacity – adding more than 3.8 gigawatts in the past 12 months," Jassy said.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon stock is up 9% to $242.50 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $161.43 to $242.52.

