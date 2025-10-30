Baxter Trims Annual Outlook Again, Stock Hits 52-Week

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) stock hit a 52-week low on Thursday, after the company again lowered its 2025 guidance.

Baxter reported a third-quarter adjusted EPS of 69 cents, surpassing the management guidance of 58-62 cents and the Wall Street estimate of 60 cents.

The medical device maker reported sales of $2.84 billion, up 5% year-over-year on a reported basis and 2% on an operational basis. That's almost in line with the consensus of $2.88 billion.

Management expected third-quarter sales growth of 6% to 7% on a reported basis and 3% to 4% on an operational basis.

Medical Products & Therapies sales were approximately $1.33 billion, declining 1% on both a reported and operational basis. The decline reflected reduced sales within the Infusion Therapies & Technologies division, partially offset by strong global demand for Advanced Surgery products.

Healthcare Systems & Technologies sales were $773 million, an increase of 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an operational basis, reflecting demand for Care & Connectivity Solutions products.

Pharmaceutical sales totaled approximately $632 million, an increase of 7% on a reported basis and 7% on an operational basis. Performance in the quarter reflected continued strength in Drug Compounding and Injectables & Anesthesia products.

Guidance

Baxter has cut its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $2.42-$2.52 per share to $2.35-$2.40 per share, compared to the consensus of $2.44.

The hospital product maker lowered its 2025 sales guidance from $11.27 billion to $11.38 billion to $11.06 billion to $11.17 billion, compared to the consensus of $11.31 billion.

Baxter expects sales growth of 4%-5% (down from a prior range of 6%-7%) on a reported basis, and 1%-2% on an operational basis, compared to the previously expected 3%-4 %.

Baxter expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings of 52-57 cents versus the consensus of 70 cents.

The company expects sales growth of approximately 2% on a reported basis and a decline of approximately 2% on an operational basis.

BAX Price Action: Baxter Intl shares were down 13.31% at $19.43 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $21.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

