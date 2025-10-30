Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter FY25 results.

The company reported operating revenue growth of 7.5% year over year (Y/Y) to $7.82 billion, beating the consensus of $7.61 billion.

Operating expenses rose to $5.23 billion from $4.91 billion in the quarter. Adjusted EPS of $1.60, beating the consensus of $1.51.

Also Read: This Southern Company Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Operating revenues by segment:

Alabama Power $2.318 billion (+8.4% Y/Y)

billion (+8.4% Y/Y) Georgia Power $3.770 billion (+8.6% Y/Y)

Mississippi Power $480 million (+16.5% Y/Y)

Southern Power $613 million (+2.2% Y/Y) and

Southern Company Gas $734 million (+7.6% Y/Y).

Key Metrics

Kilowatt-Hour Sales rose by 1.1% Y/Y, with Retail sales up 1.1% Y/Y and Wholesale sales up 0.8% Y/Y.

In particular, kilowatt-hour retail sales benefited from growth in commercial (+2.3% Y/Y) and Industrial (+1.5% Y/Y) businesses.

Total Regulated Utility Customers increased 0.8% Y/Y, with Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies rising 1.1% Y/Y and Southern Company Gas up 0.4% Y/Y.

“Southern Company’s robust third quarter performance comes as the momentum around electric demand growth opportunities and interest in our service territories continue to build,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO.

Price Action: SO shares are up 1.00% at $94.45 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock