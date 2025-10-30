Takeda Lowers 2025 Outlook After Weak Q2 And Pipeline Impairment Charges

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) posted a second-quarter 2025 adjusted net profit of 201.6 billion Japanese yen (approximately $1.31 billion).

The company reported earnings per American Depositary Share (EPADS) of 43 cents, missing analyst expectations of 44 cents. However, in yen, earnings per share declined 4.5% to 128 yen.

Total sales for the quarter amounted to $7.52 billion (1.18 trillion yen), missing the consensus estimates of $8.08 billion.

"Takeda's fiscal year 2025 first half results are consistent with our expectations for core business progress in this year of transition to a new phase focusing on new product launches. Our updated full-year outlook reflects impairment charges associated with strategic pipeline decisions taken in Q2 and transactional FX…,” Takeda CEO Christophe Weber said.

First half 2025 sales fell 6.9% (-3.9% at constant currency) to 2.22 trillion yen, while core operating profit slumped 11.2% to 639.2 billion yen.

The decline was primarily due to a decrease in Neuroscience revenue, mainly from the continued impact of generic erosion of Vyvanse for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Second quarter Neuroscience sales fell 33% to 97.5 billion yen, vaccine sales were down 21.1% to 20.2 billion yen, and cancer drug sales were up 4.3% to 149.1 billion yen.

Gastrointestinal sales rose 2% to 353.5 billion yen, while rare diseases revenue fell 2.7% to 184.1 billion yen.

Outlook

Takeda has updated its full-year 2025 outlook to reflect foreign exchange impacts and impairment charges related to the cell therapy platform.

Takeda revised its core revenue guidance from 4.53 trillion yen to 4.50 trillion yen.

The Japanese drug maker expects core operating profit of 1.13 trillion yen, down from prior guidance of 1.14 trillion yen, and core earnings of 479 yen, down from previous guidance of 485 yen.

Price Action: TAK stock is trading 2.25% lower at $13.46 in the premarket at the last check on Thursday.

