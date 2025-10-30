L3Harris Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings, Raises 2025 Outlook

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) reported financial results for the third quarter before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Highlights: L3Harris reported third-quarter revenue of $5.66 billion, beating analyst estimates of $5.52 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The defense contractor reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share, beating estimates of $2.58 per share.

Total revenue was up 7% year-over-year in the quarter. Here's a breakdown of revenue by category:

Communication Systems: $1.46 billion

Integrated Missions Systems: $1.70 billion

Space and Airborne Systems: $1.81 billion

Aerojet Rocketdyne: $755 million

L3Harris had total orders of $6.7 billion in the third quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $339 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“With increasing demand, a record pipeline, and timely investments made ahead of the curve in growth areas like space and munitions, we are on track to achieve our 2026 Financial Framework and positioned to deliver long-term profitable growth,” said Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris.

What’s Next: L3Harris raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook from $21.75 billion to $22 billion versus estimates of $21.77 billion.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $10.40 to $10.60 per share to a new range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share versus estimates of $10.55 per share.

LHX Price Action: L3Harris Technologies shares were up 0.39% at $288 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

