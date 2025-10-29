Teladoc Health Posts Mixed Results For Q3, Shares Move Lower

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) reported financial results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the telehealth company’s report.

Q3 Highlights: Teladoc reported third-quarter revenue of $626.44 million, beating analyst estimates of $625.91 million. The telehealth company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 27 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 2% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. revenue fell 5% year-over-year, while International revenue increased 12% year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment.

Access Fees : down 6% to $1.57 billion

: down 6% to $1.57 billion Integrated Care : up 3% to $1.17 billion

: up 3% to $1.17 billion BetterHelp: down 9% to $717.2 million

down 9% to $717.2 million Other: up 23% to $317.4 million

Cash flow from operations was $99.3 million in the third quarter and free cash flow came in at $67.9 million. Teladoc ended the period with approximately $726.25 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What’s Next: Teladoc expects fourth-quarter revenue of $622 million to $652 million versus estimates of $634.86 million. The company anticipates a fourth-quarter loss of 10 to 25 cents per share versus estimates for a loss of 17 cents per share.

Teladoc also narrowed its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion versus estimates of $2.52 billion. Teladoc now anticipates a full-year loss of $1.10 to $1.25 per share versus estimates for a loss of $1.12 per share.

“Looking ahead we remain focused on advancing important work across each of our strategic priorities, including growth initiatives to drive greater value and impact within our Integrated Care segment and the ongoing rollout of insurance acceptance in BetterHelp,” said Chuck Divita, CEO of Teladoc Health.

TDOC Price Action: Teladoc shares were down 3.16% in after-hours, trading at $7.97 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Teladoc Health.