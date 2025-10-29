Meta Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings: CapEx Will Be 'Notably Larger' in 2026

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) released its third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's what to know:

The Details: Meta reported diluted earnings per share of $1.05, which includes a one-time, non-cash income tax charge of $15.93 billion and may not compare to estimates of $6.68.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $7.25, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $51.24 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $49.38 billion and was a 26.25% increase over revenue of $40.58 billion from the same period last year.

“We had a strong quarter for our business and our community,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

“Meta Superintelligence Labs is off to a great start and we continue to lead the industry in AI glasses. If we deliver even a fraction of the opportunity ahead, then the next few years will be the most exciting period in our history,” Zuckerberg added.

Meta Platforms reported the following Q3 highlights:

Family daily active people (DAP): DAP was 3.54 billion on average for September 2025, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

Ad impressions: Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 14% year-over-year.

Average price per ad_ Average price per ad increased by 10% year-over-year.

Revenue: Revenue was $51.24 billion, an increase of 26% year-over-year. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 25% year-over-year.

Costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses were $30.71 billion, an increase of 32% year-over-year.

Capital expenditures: Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $19.37 billion.

“Our current expectation is that capital expenditures dollar growth will be notably larger in 2026 than 2025. We also anticipate total expenses will grow at a significantly faster percentage rate in 2026 than 2025, with growth driven primarily by infrastructure costs, including incremental cloud expenses and depreciation,” Zuckerberg said in prepared commentary.

“Employee compensation costs will be the second largest contributor to growth, as we recognize a full year of compensation for employees hired throughout 2025, particularly AI talent, and add technical talent in priority areas,” he added.

Outlook: Meta sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $56 billion to $59 billion, versus the $57.21 billion analyst estimate.

META Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Meta stock was down 7.68% at $693.95 in Wednesday's extended trading.

