Starbucks Stock Rises On Mixed Q4 Earnings: 'It's Clear That Our Turnaround Is Taking Hold'

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the print.

Q4 Highlights: Starbucks reported fourth-quarter revenue of $9.57 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The coffee giant reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 56 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Consolidated net revenue was up 5% on a year-over-year basis as global comparable store sales climbed 1%, driven by a 1% increase in comparable transactions.

Comparable store sales were flat in North America and increased 3% internationally. The company said comparable store sales in China were up 2% in the quarter.

“We’re a year into our ‘Back to Starbucks’ strategy, and it’s clear that our turnaround is taking hold,” said Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Starbucks. “Our return to global comp growth and the momentum we’re building give me confidence we’re on the right path to deliver the very best of Starbucks for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

Starbucks closed 107 stores in the quarter and ended the period with 40,990 total locations. The company said it had approximately $3.22 billion in cash and cash equivalents at quarter's end.

Starbucks’ board declared a cash dividend of 62 cents per share, payable on Nov. 28 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 14.

Starbucks executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that started at 4:15 p.m. ET.

SBUX Price Action: Starbucks shares were up 1.81% in after-hours, trading at $85.70 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

