Why Is Fortive Stock Trading Higher Today?

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter FY25 results.

FTV is charging ahead with explosive momentum. See the full breakdown here

Revenue grew 2.3% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $1.03 billion, beating the consensus of $1.01 billion.

Adjusted EPS of 68 cents, beating the consensus of 57 cents.

Segment Performance

Intelligent Operating Solutions $699 million (+2.6% Y/Y) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions $328 million (+1.9% Y/Y).

The company's adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points year-over-year to 28.7% in the quarter.

Olumide Soroye, President and CEO, said, "We are executing our Fortive Accelerated strategy with urgency – through profitable growth acceleration powered by FBS Amplified, disciplined capital allocation, and a commitment to building investor trust."

The third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $309 million, 30.1% margin, up 10.4% year-over-year.

In the third quarter, Fortive generated GAAP operating cash flow of $295 million and Free Cash Flow of $266 million.

Precision Technologies segment Spin-Off

On June 28, the company completed the separation of its Precision Technologies segment by distributing all outstanding shares of Ralliant Corporation.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, Fortive raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $2.63-$2.67 (from $2.50-$2.60 previously) versus the consensus of $2.52.

FTV Price Action: Fortive shares were up 4.30% at $51.27 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock