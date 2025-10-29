Virtu Financial Beats Q3 Estimates As Market Making Strength Lifts Results

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 96 cents.

Quarterly sales of $467.015 million outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $440.842 million.

Segments

The company has two operating segments: Market Making and Execution Services; and one non-operating segment: Corporate.

Market Making

Trading income in the Market Making segment totaled $521.13 million, compared with $440.44 million a year ago. Revenues in the segment totaled $668.017 million, higher than $576.660 million a year ago.

Execution Services

Quarterly trading income totaled $7.932 million, higher than $3.555 million a year ago. Total revenues were $154.506 million, compared with $125.727 million a year ago.

Quarterly Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.7% to $267.8 million for this quarter, compared to $214.8 million for the same period in 2024.

Normalized adjusted net income rose 26.1% to $166.5 million, up from $132.1 million a year ago.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Virtu held $755.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

Long-term debt stood at $2.07 billion in aggregate principal.

The company has about $302.8 million left for future buybacks under the program.

VIRT Price Action: Virtu Finl shares were down 1.72% at $33.97 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

