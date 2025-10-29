Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.

Details

Revenue fell 4.3% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.41 billion, missing expectations of $1.40 billion. The decline was primarily due to a 9.0% Y/Y drop in LTL tons per day.

LTL tons per day fell due to a 7.9% Y/Y decrease in shipments per day and a 1.2% Y/Y decline in weight per shipment, reflecting broader macroeconomic softness.

This was partially offset by a 4.7% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges.

Net income for the quarter declined 12.2% Y/Y to $270.9 million.

The company posted earnings of $1.28 per share, down 10.5% Y/Y but above the Street estimate of $1.22.

Operating income dropped 10.2% Y/Y to $360.8 million, and the company's operating ratio was 74.3%, up from 72.7% a year ago.

Other Key Metrics

Old Dominion’s operating cash flow stood at $437.5 million for the quarter and $1.1 billion for the nine months of the year.

Capital expenditures were $94.0 million in the quarter and $369.3 million year-to-date, with full-year spending expected to reach around $450 million.

The company also returned capital to shareholders, repurchasing $605.4 million in stock and paying $177.2 million in dividends during the nine months of the year.

Dividend

Recently, the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on December 17, 2025, to record as on December 3, 2025.

Price Action: ODFL shares are trading higher by 3.47% to $140.81 at Wednesday's last check.

Photo: Shutterstock